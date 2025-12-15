Complaint filed with police against journalist Anis Alamgir, actress Shaon, 2 others
A complaint has been filed with a police station under the Anti-Terrorism Act against journalist Anis Alamgir, actress Meher Afroz Shaon, and two others. The complaint has not yet been registered as a formal case.
The complaint was lodged after 2:00 am early on Monday, with Uttara West Police Station by Ariyan Ahmed, a central organiser of the July Revolutionary Alliance.
The other two named in the complaint are Maria Kispotta and Imtu Ratish Imtiaz.
Officer-in-charge (OC) of Uttara West Police Station, Kazi Mohammad Rafiq Ahmed, told Prothom Alo that the complaint relates to a cyber issue. He said further steps would be taken after consultations with senior officials.
Journalist Anis Alamgir is currently at the office of the Detective Branch (DB) of Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP). He was taken to the DB office Sunday evening for questioning.
Around 9:15 am today, Monday, a senior DB official told Prothom Alo that Anis Alamgir remains at the DB office and that a decision will be taken regarding him.
Deputy commissioner of the media and public relations division at DMP, Muhammad Talebur Rahman also confirmed that Anis Alamgir is at the DB office.