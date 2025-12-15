Anis Alamgir still at DB office
Journalist Anis Alamgir is still at the office of the Detective Branch (DB) of the Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP). He was taken there on Sunday evening for questioning.
Around 9:15 am on Monday, a senior DB official told Prothom Alo that Anis Alamgir was still at the office and that a decision would be taken regarding him.
Earlier around 1:15 am, deputy commissioner of the media and public relations division at DMP, Muhammad Talebur Rahman confirmed that Anis Alamgir had been taken to the DB office.
Before that, around 8:30 pm, Anis Alamgir told Prothom Alo over the phone, “I was picked up from a gym in the Dhanmondi area. The DB said their chief wants to speak to me.”
Anis Alamgir said he was taken from Dhanmondi around 7:30 pm and reached the DB office around 8:00 pm. He has been waiting there since then and, until that point, had not spoken to the DB chief.
Senior journalist Anis Alamgir has worked with several media outlets, including the daily Ajker Kagoj. In recent times, he has been in the spotlight for his comments on television talk shows.