2 arrested over murder of SSC examinees in Patuakhali

On 20 March, students of class 9 and 10 of Indrakul Secondary School got involved in a dispute over a foot injury. On Wednesday afternoon, after the farewell ceremony of Class 10 students at the school, Nafees, Maruf and Siam, were returning home when several people, including Raihan, 2 Nayeem, Hasibul, who were already on the bridge, attacked and stabbed them.

Locals rescued them and took them to Bauphal Hospital. After primary treatment, Nafees and Maruf were taken to Barishal Sher-e-Bangla Medical College Hospital, where the on-duty physicians declared them dead. Siam is undergoing treatment at Bauphal Hospital.

The deceased were buried at their village home on Thursday (March 23) afternoon after autopsy.