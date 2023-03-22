Two SSC examinees killed in Patuakhali

Two SSC examinees have been stabbed to death by members of a teen gang in Bauphal upazila of Patuakhali.

Another teen boy sustained injuries in the incident on Wednesday afternoon, reports UNB.

There was a farewell ceremony for the SSC students at Indrakul Secondary School. On the way home after the programme, the class-IX students attacked the three students on a bridge located on the south side of the school around 4:00 pm over a trivial matter, police said.