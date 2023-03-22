Two SSC examinees killed in Patuakhali

The deceased are Nafees, 16, and Maruf, 15. They both succumbed to injuries while being taken to a hospital. Later, physicians declared them dead at the Sher-e-Bangla Medical College Hospital.
Baupal police station officer-in-charge Al Mamun said police were sent to the hospital after receiving information. “Several policemen, including myself, are stationed at the spot. Efforts are on to arrest the attackers.”
Local union parishad chairman Anwar Hossain Bachchu said he heard the news. Two students, Nafees and Maruf, died while being taken to a hospital in Barishal. The injured student Siam, 15, is undergoing treatment at Bauphal Hospital.