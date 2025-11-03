Madrasa teacher killed as miscreants attack BNP office in Khulna
A madrasa teacher has been killed as miscreants carried out shooting and bomb attack at the BNP office in Khulna city.
The teacher named Imdadul Haque, 55, was killed as several assailants attacked the BNP office near the KUET IT Gate in Arong Ghata, Khulna city around 9:15 pm on Sunday night.
Three others, including Mamun Sheikh, organising secretary of the Jogipole Union BNP and a former member of the union parishad, were shot and injured in the attack. One of them is reportedly in critical condition.
According to police and local sources, Mamun Sheikh was sitting in the office with a few locals when several assailants arrived on motorcycles. They hurled two bombs and fired four shots at the office before fleeing the scene.
The first bullet missed its target and struck Imdadul Haque, who was standing nearby, killing him on the spot. The gunmen fired again, injuring Mamun Sheikh and two others. Party activists and relatives later took the wounded to Khulna Medical College Hospital.
The deceased, Imdadul Haque, was a teacher at Bashitala Nurani Hafizia Madrasa. Locals said he had gone to the BNP office to collect donations for a religious gathering (mahfil).
Arong Ghata Police Station officer-in-charge (OC) Khairul Basar said that Mamun Sheikh often met with local party activists at the office and was chatting there last night as well. Preliminary investigations suggest that he was the intended target of the attack.
The OC added that Mamun’s condition remains critical and that a drive is underway to catch those involved.