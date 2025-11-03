Madrasa teacher killed as miscreants attack BNP office in Khulna

A madrasa teacher has been killed as miscreants carried out shooting and bomb attack at the BNP office in Khulna city.

The teacher named Imdadul Haque, 55, was killed as several assailants attacked the BNP office near the KUET IT Gate in Arong Ghata, Khulna city around 9:15 pm on Sunday night.

Three others, including Mamun Sheikh, organising secretary of the Jogipole Union BNP and a former member of the union parishad, were shot and injured in the attack. One of them is reportedly in critical condition.