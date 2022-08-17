Chattogram naval base bomb blasts: Five awarded death sentence

According to the prosecution, 24 Muslim devotees sustained injuries when a number of bombs exploded at the two mosques inside the Isha Khan Base of the Bangladesh Navy on 18 December, 2015.
Local people managed to catch Mannan and Ramjan red-handed from the spot.
On 3 September, 2016, M Abu Syed, Marshal Commander of the Naval Provost of the Bangladesh Navy, lodged a complaint with EPZ Police.
Police subsequently registered a case under the Anti-Terrorism Act and the Explosive Act.
In 2017, police submitted a charge sheet against the five JMB men.
Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) detained Bablu from Jhenaidah district on 30 October, 2017, while Gaffar was arrested by police in another case. He was shown arrested in this case later.