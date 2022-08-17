Chattogram naval base bomb blasts: Five awarded death sentence

An anti-terror tribunal in Chattogram on Wednesday sentenced five members of banned militant outfit Jamaat-ul-Mujahideen Bangladesh (JMB) to death in the Chattogram naval base bomb blasts case, reports news agency UNB.

The court of Chattogram anti-terrorism tribunal judge Abdul Halim pronounced the verdict against Abdul Mannan, Ramjan Ali, Bablu Rahman, Abdul Gaffar and M Shakhawat Hossain, a former member of the Bangladesh Navy. Among them, Shakhawat was tried in absentia.