UP chairman Mahmudul himself led attack on journalist Rabbani: RAB

Union Parishad (UP) chairman Mahmudul Alam himself led the attack on journalist Golam Rabbani in Jamalpur. He was present during the attack on Rabbani. He went into hiding at house of a relative in Panchagarh’s Debiganj after the killing where he was arrested. Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) has so far arrested four people in the incident.

Speaking at a press briefing at RAB media center in Karwan Bazar on Saturday evening, RAB’s legal and media wing director Khandkar Al Moin said this information was gathered through primary interrogation of the four accused including Mahmudul.

RAB brought Mahmudul to Dhaka on Saturday afternoon after arresting him in Panchagarh.