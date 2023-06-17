UP chairman Mahmudul himself led attack on journalist Rabbani: RAB

Union Parishad (UP) chairman Mahmudul Alam himself led the attack on journalist Golam Rabbani in Jamalpur. He was present during the attack on Rabbani. He went into hiding at house of a relative in Panchagarh’s Debiganj after the killing where he was arrested. Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) has so far arrested four people in the incident.
Speaking at a press briefing at RAB media center in Karwan Bazar on Saturday evening, RAB’s legal and media wing director Khandkar Al Moin said this information was gathered through primary interrogation of the four accused including Mahmudul.
RAB brought Mahmudul to Dhaka on Saturday afternoon after arresting him in Panchagarh.
Moin said Mahmudul, who was the chairman of Sadhurpara UP, killed Golam Rabbani as he took umbrage on some news published on him. Chairman Mahmudul even filed a case Digital Security Act case against Golam Rabbani, which the court quashed on Wednesday. Rabbani later gave a Facebook post which further enraged Mahmudul. He later killed Rabbani in a planned way.
RAB official said a group of criminals led by the chairman waylaid Golam Rabbabi when he was returning home from duty. When Golam Rabbani along with a colleague arrived in Pathati area of Bakshiganj upazila, criminal Rezaul Karim intercepted his motorbike and dragged him to the nearby dark alley and beat him up indiscriminately. As locals approached hearing the screams of Golam Rabbani, the chairman and his gang fled the scene.
RAB said four arrested are Mahmudul, Moniruzzaman, Zakirul Islam and Rezaul Karim.
Replying to a query from journalists, the RAB legal and media wing director said Mahmudul had stopped using mobile phone since the death of Golam Rabbani.
Mahmudul and his associates face various lawsuits in different police stations in Jamalpur, according to the RAB.
Mahmudul Alam was also the general secretary of Sadhurpara union Awami League. The party expelled him on Friday night in a letter signed by upazila Awami League president Shahina Begum and general secretary Md Ismail Hossain Talukder.