Man arrested in Cox’s Bazar for molesting American woman
Police have arrested a man named Tarekul Islam, 25, in Cox’s Bazar on charges of molesting an American woman. He was apprehended during a raid in the city’s Jhautala area on Monday afternoon.
According to police sources, the American woman’s husband works for a United Nations organisation in Cox’s Bazar, and she has been staying in the city due to his work.
The incident occurred around 8:15 am on Monday when the woman went for a walk on Circuit House Road. Police say Tarekul followed her, attempted to get close, and forcibly hugged her. As she screamed for help, he fled the scene. Upon receiving the complaint, law enforcement launched a search operation and arrested him after a six-hour raid.
Tarekul, a resident of Mohajerpara in Ward no. 8 of the city, is currently in police custody and undergoing interrogation.
Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Cox’s Bazar Sadar Model Police Station, Ilias Khan, stated that Tarekul had been previously arrested on 12 November, 2022, on charges of raping a child.
A case was filed against him under the Women and Children Abuse Act, and he was jailed for several months before securing bail.
Regarding the latest incident, OC Ilias Khan said, “After the woman reported the matter, we launched a special raid and arrested the suspect from a hideout in Jhautala around 5:00 pm. During initial questioning, Tarekul denied the allegations. However, a case has been filed against him, and he will be sent to court on Tuesday morning.”