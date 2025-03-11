Man arrested in Cox’s Bazar for molesting American woman

Police have arrested a man named Tarekul Islam, 25, in Cox’s Bazar on charges of molesting an American woman. He was apprehended during a raid in the city’s Jhautala area on Monday afternoon.

According to police sources, the American woman’s husband works for a United Nations organisation in Cox’s Bazar, and she has been staying in the city due to his work.

The incident occurred around 8:15 am on Monday when the woman went for a walk on Circuit House Road. Police say Tarekul followed her, attempted to get close, and forcibly hugged her. As she screamed for help, he fled the scene. Upon receiving the complaint, law enforcement launched a search operation and arrested him after a six-hour raid.