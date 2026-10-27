85 penalised without drug testing, raising widespread concerns

An instrumental musician is one of the 85 people sentenced to imprisonment following a raid on a rented residence belonging to an Additional DIG (Deputy Inspector General) of Police. His father is a renowned member of a well-known musical band.

Speaking to Prothom Alo on condition of anonymity, the father claimed that his son had gone to the rented property of the Additional DIG as he was appointed to perform at the event. A mobile court sentenced him to one month’s imprisonment on charges of drug consumption. Crucially, however, no medical test was conducted to verify whether his son had actually consumed drugs.

The raid was carried out on the night of 19 October at a three-storey house named ‘Golden Sunrise’, situated in the Police Officers’ Housing Society-1 residential area at Bhatara in the capital.

Among the 85 individuals detained during the operation, 26 were women. The women were sentenced to 15 days’ imprisonment along with a fine of Tk 500 each. The men were sentenced to one month’s imprisonment and fined Tk 1,000 each.