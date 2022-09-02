UPDF leader shot dead in Khagrachhari

An organiser of United People's Democratic Front (UPDF) was shot dead by a group of miscreants at Guimara in Khagrachhari. The deceased was identified as Ongthoi Marma, 52, alias Agun, son of Konhow Marma of Budang Para.

The incident took place on Friday around 10:15am at Dewanpara area. UPDF condemned the attack, issuing a press release signed by UPDF publicity secretary Niron Chakma.