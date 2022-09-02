UPDF leader shot dead in Khagrachhari

Police said quoting the locals that a group of miscreants attacked Ongthoi at Dewan para area while he was going somewhere to perform organisational duties in the morning, leaving him dead on the spot. Later, police recovered the body from the scene after hearing the news from the locals.
Guimara police station officer-in-charge (OC) Abdur Rashid told Prothom Alo that they have recovered a pistol and five rounds of bullets from the scene. The process is underway to send the body to Khagrachhari Sadar Hospital for autopsy.
However, it is not immediately known who carried out the attack, he added.