UPDF leader shot dead in Khagrachhari

Correspondent
An organiser of United People's Democratic Front (UPDF) was shot dead by a group of miscreants at Guimara in Khagrachhari. The deceased was identified as Ongthoi Marma, 52, alias Agun, son of Konhow Marma of Budang Para.

The incident took place on Friday around 10:15am at Dewanpara area. UPDF condemned the attack, issuing a press release signed by UPDF publicity secretary Niron Chakma.

Police said quoting the locals that a group of miscreants attacked Ongthoi at Dewan para area while he was going somewhere to perform organisational duties in the morning, leaving him dead on the spot. Later, police recovered the body from the scene after hearing the news from the locals.

Guimara police station officer-in-charge (OC) Abdur Rashid told Prothom Alo that they have recovered a pistol and five rounds of bullets from the scene. The process is underway to send the body to Khagrachhari Sadar Hospital for autopsy.

However, it is not immediately known who carried out the attack, he added.

