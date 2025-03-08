Mugger leads mob attack on commuter in Gulshan

The attack took place in the afternoon when the victim -- Mahbub Alam, a senior official of a leading industrial group -- was driving from Gulshan-1 to Gulshan-2. According to Mahbub, a pedestrian, who was later identified as Jewel, suddenly stepped in front of his car, violating traffic signals.

“I honked and braked, but he banged on the bonnet and started shouting that Gulshan was his area and he could cross whenever he wanted,” Mahbub told Prothom Alo.

The situation escalated when Mahbub stepped out of his car and called a traffic police sergeant. Jewel grabbed him by the collar and accused him of trying to run him over.