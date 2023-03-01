Crime

Madrasah head arrested for raping fourth-grader in Sylhet

Prothom Alo English Desk
Representational imageProthom Alo illustration

A madrasah head was arrested on charges of raping a female student in fourth grade in Jaintapur upazila of the district on Tuesday, reports UNB.

The arrestee is identified as Mawlana Masood Azhar. He is the headmaster and founder of Raozatul Islam Chakta Madrasah and joint general secretary of the upazila unit of Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam Bangladesh.

According to the victim’s family, the accused raped the fourth-grader in a room after closing its doors of the madrasah in Darbato union of the upazila on Saturday morning.

Later, the victim's father lodged a complaint at the local police station in this connection. Police arrested him from Manikpara Eidgah under the union on Tuesday afternoon.

Omar Faruk, officer-in-charge of Jaintapur police station, confirmed the news of the arrest saying that the accused will be produced before a court on Wednesday.

Apart from this, the victim has been kept in police custody for a medical test, the OC added.

Read more from Crime
Post Comment