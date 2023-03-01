Madrasah head arrested for raping fourth-grader in Sylhet

According to the victim’s family, the accused raped the fourth-grader in a room after closing its doors of the madrasah in Darbato union of the upazila on Saturday morning.
Later, the victim's father lodged a complaint at the local police station in this connection. Police arrested him from Manikpara Eidgah under the union on Tuesday afternoon.
Omar Faruk, officer-in-charge of Jaintapur police station, confirmed the news of the arrest saying that the accused will be produced before a court on Wednesday.
Apart from this, the victim has been kept in police custody for a medical test, the OC added.