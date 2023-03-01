Madrasah head arrested for raping fourth-grader in Sylhet

A madrasah head was arrested on charges of raping a female student in fourth grade in Jaintapur upazila of the district on Tuesday, reports UNB.

The arrestee is identified as Mawlana Masood Azhar. He is the headmaster and founder of Raozatul Islam Chakta Madrasah and joint general secretary of the upazila unit of Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam Bangladesh.