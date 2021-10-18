'What was our fault?'

Everyone in the Barakarimpur village in Pirganj upazila of Rangpur is in a state of panic. The village is cordoned off by the members of police and Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB).

Residents of the village have been living in fear since the looting and arson attacks on temples and houses of the Hindu community around 10:30pm on Sunday. Everything inside those vandalised 21 houses has been burnt down. At least 30 people have been arrested over the incident.