Who arrested Zakia Sultana, who is to blame?

Zakia Sultana went on to say that she was at home but keeping informed on what was happening. She sent another brother-in-law of hers to the place of the incident. She said, her father-in-law and mother-in-law had passed away earlier and her husband Osman Ghani had died last year. She was the guardian of the family now.

The next day the family learnt that Mahmudul Hasan had been sent to the RAB-4 office. At 8:00 in the night he would be handed over to the police station. After having iftar at her brother-in-law's house in Lalmatia, she took his wife and went to the police station. RAB men and vehicles were there from around 9:00pm to 11:30pm. They repeatedly requested to be allowed to meet Mahmudul and eventually the police let them in.

As they were leaving, members of the police told Zakia that she couldn't leave. She was named in the case too. In fact, she would have to remain one year in jail. According to Zakia, the police told her that their opponents that resorted to RAB in order to take over their building. The police arrested Zakia and sent her to court. From there she was sent to jail.

There were some discrepancies between Zakia Sultana's version and the case statement. Deputy assistant director of RAB, Anwar Hossain, had written in the statement that at 3:15am, Mahmudul Hasan was arrested from a car in front of the House Building Development Limited building opposite the Diyabari intersection landing stand. He was searched while in the car and he handed over a firearm that had been in his possession.