Elias Mollah’s encroachment on govt land in Mirpur

Elias Uddin Mollah, a former MP from the Dhaka-16 constituency, is accused of encroaching on about 26 acres of land, including 473 plots belonging to the National Housing Authority (NHA), in the capital’s Duaripara in Mirpur area, 28 years ago.

He is also alleged to have encroached on nearly two acres of land allotted to the Dhaka Zoo in Mirpur-1 and constructed over 200 slums by filling part of the Turag River in Mirpur-2.

Another serious allegation against Elias Mollah is that he formed a group of 50 armed cadres to instil fear among the people of the area. They allegedly extorted money from various slums, markets, shops, and bus stands on a regular basis.

According to victims and local residents, Duaripara area was a major source of income for Elias Mollah. In 1981, the National Housing Authority (NHA) allotted land to government employees there, but the Waqf Estate, led by Elias Mollah’s family, also claimed ownership of the 473 plots.

Taking advantage of the dispute between the NHA and the Waqf Estate, Elias Mollah gradually took control of the land from 1996 onwards.