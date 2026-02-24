Face not clear in footage, no other clue either, murder mystery solved analysing gait

Investigators were initially almost in the dark after a housewife was killed by administering sedatives and gold ornaments and cash were looted in Uttara in Dhaka. The domestic worker’s name and identity were fake, there was no mobile phone number, and the house’s CCTV camera was also broken.

In the footage obtained from a neighbouring house’s CCTV camera, the face was not clear either. Finally, the distinctive walking style captured in that footage became the clue. Following that clue, the Police Bureau of Investigation (PBI) identified and arrested the killer.

Sub-Inspector Rabiul Islam of PBI (Dhaka city north) played an important role in solving the case. He told Prothom Alo, “There was no way to identify her face from the CCTV footage. But the walking style seemed familiar to me. Three years ago, I arrested a woman in a theft case. I found a match between her walking style and the woman in this footage. Then I confirmed it by matching old records and photos stored on Google Drive.”

On 17 February, domestic worker ‘Marufa’ was accused of looting after feeding sedatives to housewife Ayesha Akter, 62, and her husband Anwar Hossain, 68, at a house in Uttara Sector-7 in Dhaka. Housewife Ayesha Akter died due to excessive sedatives, and Anwar Hossain was admitted to a private hospital.