A 22-year-old housewife was beaten and suffocated to death allegedly by her husband over dowry at Nandalalpur in Kumarkhali upazila of Kushtia early Saturday, reports UNB.

The deceased was identified as Sonali Khatun, wife of Shafiqul Islam of the upazila. The couple has a 2-year old son.

Family sources said Shafiqul used to beat u Sonali for brining dowry from her father since their marriage. Shafiqul brutally tortured Sonali on Friday night for not getting dowry money.