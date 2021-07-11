Woman returned from Mauritius files trafficking case against recruiting agency

A Bangladeshi woman who went to the African nation Mauritius last year through a recruiting agency has filed a case accusing the company of human trafficking, reports UNB.

According to the case statement, the woman was taken to Fire Mount Textile Company in Mauritius after she reached there on 5 February 2020. Since then she started working as a helper there although the company didn’t pay her wages regularly.

Md Shah Alam,43, a Bangladeshi man who used to run the worker’s canteen and his assistants Furkan, Siddique and Aslam used to threaten her as she refused the indecent proposal of the company’s owner through them.