Accused Forkan missing since jumping into Padma River: Police

Police say that Forkan Molla, the prime accused in the murder of five people—including his wife, three daughters, and brother-in-law—in Kapasia, Gazipur, jumped into the Padma River after leaving his mobile phone midway on the Padma Bridge.

CCTV footage from the bridge shows a man wearing a white shirt and black pants jumping into the river. Since then, no trace of him has been found.

However, his mobile phone has been recovered from Meherpur.

Gazipur Superintendent of Police Sharif Uddin disclosed the information at a press conference at his office Thursday afternoon.

The murders took place on the night of 8 May at a rented house belonging to expatriate Monir Hossain in Rautkona village of Kapasia upazila in Gazipur.

Police recovered the bodies of the five victims from the house the following morning.