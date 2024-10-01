Order to form high-power taskforce for investigation

The High Court has ordered the formation of a high-power taskforce consisting experienced members from different agencies to investigate the murder case of journalist couple Sagar Sarowar and Meherun Runi.

The home secretary has been asked to carry out the task. At the same time, the court has asked him to submit a report within six months after the investigation.

After the hearing of an appeal, a High Court bench consisted of justice Farah Mahbub and justice Muhammad Mahbub-Ul Islam passed this order on Monday.

Earlier in response to a writ petition, the Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) was given the charge of investigating the case through an order of the High Court 12 years ago on 18 April 2012.