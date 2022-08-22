Accused Marzia’s bail suspended

Indicating the girl's dress, the court in the hearing that day questioned whether anyone wearing such dress can go to the railway station in a civilised country?
Later, the state appealed, asking suspension of the High Court order that granted Marzia bail. The hearing of this appeal was held Sunday.
Attorney general AM Amin Uddin, represented the state in the hearing. He was accompanied by assistant attorney general M Saiful Alam. Meanwhile, lawyers Jahurul Islam and Md Kamal Hossain stood for Marzia.
Lawyer Kamal Hossain said to Prothom Alo, chamber court has suspended Marzia’s bail granted by the High Court. Chamber court has sent the state’s appeal for hearing at the regular bench of Appellate Division on 29 August.
On 18 May, a female student of a private university in Dhaka was subjected to assault and abusive words for her dress at Narsingdi railway station.
Two of her friends also were assaulted, an incident that went viral on social media where netizens vented anger over the harassment of the girl.
Later, Narsingdi railway police outpost filed a case with the Bhairab railway police station under Women and Children Repression Prevention Act.
Police arrested Marzia in connection to that case on 30 May. Failing to get bail at the lower court, Marzia appealed at the High Court.