Accused Marzia’s bail suspended

Chamber court has suspended the bail the High Court granted to Marzia Akhter alias Shila, accused in a case filed over a girl being harassed at Narsingdi railway station for her dress.

Chamber justice M Enayetur Rahim pronounced the order on Sunday after hearing the state’s appeal demanding suspension of the High Court order.

A two-member bench of the High Court had granted Marzia six-month anticipatory bail in the case on 16 August.