“See if you can get another 500,000 from him”

A video has surfaced showing Nizam Uddin, Joint Coordinator of the Chattogram city unit of the National Citizen Party (NCP), allegedly demanding a bribe of Tk 500,000 to suppress a movement centring on the Chattogram port.

On Sunday evening, a video of his conversation with another individual began circulating on Facebook. In it, he is heard asking for money in exchange for halting the movement.

Earlier, on 5 July, a woman lodged a complaint with the police commissioner accusing Nizam Uddin of extortion. In her letter, she claimed that after failing to extort Tk 20 million, Nizam had her husband falsely implicated in a police case.

At the time, Nizam was the Member Secretary of the Chattogram city unit of the Anti-Discrimination Students’ Movement. Following the allegation, his post was suspended but later reinstated.