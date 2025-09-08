Cumilla University student, mother found dead in Cumilla

A student of Cumilla University and her mother were found dead at a house at Khaliajuri in the city on Monday night.

The deceased were identified as Sumaiya Afrin Rinti, 24, a 3rd year student of the Public Administration Department of the university and her mother Tahmina Begum Fatima, 50, wife of Nurul Islam.

Mahinul Islam, officer-in-charge of Kotwali Model Police Station, said Tahmina, her two sons and daughter Sumiya used to live at the rented house for the past four years. Tahmina’s husband died last year.