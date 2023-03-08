Is Nabi Hossain main perpetrator behind violence at Rohingya camp?

The incidents of crime and violence are on the rise at Rohingya camp in Ukhia, Cox’s Bazar, including frequent gunfight, chopping people after picking them up from their camp residences.

Several armed groups from Myanmar are also getting involved in clash after sneaking inside the camps. The latest addition is arson attack at the camps as an act of sabotage.

The general Rohingya people and the law enforcement agency members identified one person as chief perpetrator of all such crimes at the camp. He is Nabi Hossain, 48.

Nabi Hossain is behind the large consignments of yaba pills and crystal meth that are being smuggled into Bangladesh through Ukhia and Teknaf, said Rohingya leaders and law enforcement members. Yaba pills and crystal meth of around Tk 5-6 billion have been entering the Rohingya camps every month.