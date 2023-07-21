Jubo League activist hacked to death in Dhaka

A Jubo League activist was hacked to death by a group of unidentified miscreants early Friday at Gulbagh in Shahjahanpur in the capital, UNB reports.

The deceased was identified as Oliullah Rubel, 36. He was an internet provider and he also had a business of supplying eggs.

He lived with his wife and only daughter in a rented house on Joardar Lane. His father's name is Sheikh Nabiullah Khokon. They have their own house in Shantibagh.