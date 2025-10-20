Oil theft starts from ships

Incidents of oil theft from state-run oil companies are getting detected fairly regularly; investigation committees are formed. Yet the thefts do not stop.

A report from Jamuna Oil Company says that on 23 April 2020 in Rajshahi, several people including a company official were arrested by railway police while smuggling 5,000 litres of diesel from a rail wagon. That case from five years ago is still pending in court.

Eight years earlier, in July 2017, allegations surfaced that depot officials and employees were involved in the illicit sale of over 700,000 litres of diesel at Jamuna’s depot in Chandpur.

The next month an inquiry committee submitted a report and several employees were temporarily suspended. They remain suspended to this day, and the Anti-Corruption Commission (AC) is still investigating. But because the full network has not been identified, the thefts continue.

Bangladesh Petroleum Corporation (BPC) is responsible for importing and producing fuel oil. Three BPC-run companies — Padma, Meghna and Jamuna — sell that oil in the market and receive a fixed commission from sales.

Profit or loss on oil sales is borne by BPC. After deducting certain operational losses, the companies must settle the oil sales accounts.

Oil companies have room to record two kinds of losses. One is a temperature-related conversion loss. BPC measures oil at 15°C when purchasing, but during domestic supply they measure at 30°C.