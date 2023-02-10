"Home minister, don't think journalists will spare you"

Journalists faced the most killing, torture and deprivation during the current government’s tenure, alleged leaders of journalist community at a rally on Friday.

Dhaka Journalists Union (DUJ) organised the protest rally demanding justice for murder of all journalists including Sagar-Runi in front of national press club.

The DUJ leaders said the home minister assures them of taking action against all the crimes committed against the journalists but he does not take any action.