Youth Development Department to hold exam despite question paper leak
The Department of Youth Development is set to hold the postponed examination for the post of Assistant Upazila Youth Development Officer next Friday, retaining the existing recruitment committee despite the question paper leak.
Several officials at the Ministry of Youth and Sports and at least one member of the committee believe it should be reconstituted to restore candidates’ confidence.
The department had scheduled the preliminary screening examination for the post at 98 centres across Dhaka on Saturday. Around 319,000 candidates applied for 242 positions.
The department postponed the examination shortly before it was due to begin after finding that the original question paper matched one that had circulated on social media.
The department has rescheduled the postponed examination for Friday, 16 October, from 3:00 pm to 4:00 pm. The Ministry of Youth and Sports also formed a five-member committee, headed by Additional Secretary Mahfuzul Alam Khan, to investigate the question paper leak.
The committee was due to submit its report yesterday, Tuesday, but has requested two additional days.
Mahfuzul Alam Khan, chairman of the investigation committee, told Prothom Alo that he had sought an extension of two days because some investigative work remained outstanding. “We have collected all the information and evidence. We are now verifying them. A technology expert from the Information and Technology Division has been included in the committee. We have taken statements from all members involved in preparing the question paper,” he said.
Several officials at the Ministry of Youth and Sports said the recruitment committee could not evade responsibility for the question paper leak.
One committee member also told Prothom Alo that reconstituting the committee would have sent a positive message to candidates.
A source familiar with the matter said some committee members had requested to step down, but the authorities did not consider their requests.
Asked about the matter, Department of Youth Development Director General Motaher Hossain told Prothom Alo on Tuesday night that the identities of those involved in the question paper leak remained unknown.
“Therefore, the committee cannot be held responsible. Besides, the Department of Youth Development does not have the authority to form a new committee. The Ministry of Youth and Sports can do so after seeking the opinion of the Ministry of Public Administration. That has not been done,” he said.
He added, “Under the arrangements for the rescheduled examination, the departmental promotion committee (DPC) has no scope to take any action.”
Attempts to contact Youth and Sports Ministry Secretary Md Mahbub-ul-Alam by mobile phone for his comments were unsuccessful.
The correspondent also tried to contact State Minister for Youth and Sports Md Aminul Haque by phone and subsequently sent him a text message, but no response was received.
A five-member departmental recruitment committee (DPC) oversees recruitment to the post of Assistant Upazila Youth Development Officer.
Joint Secretary of the Department of Youth Development DM Atikur Rahman, who serves as director of its administration and finance division, chairs the committee. Deputy Director (Administration) of the department Atikur Rahman serves as its member-secretary.
The other three members are Mizanur Rahman, a deputy secretary at the Ministry of Youth and Sports; a member of the Bangladesh Public Service Commission (BPSC); and a representative of the Ministry of Public Administration.
According to sources at the Department of Youth Development, the authorities have changed the location for preparing and printing the question papers for the 16 October examination.
The question papers will be prepared and printed in the meeting room of the Ministry of Youth and Sports at the Secretariat on the night before the examination. For the previous examination, officials prepared and printed the question papers at the department’s office in Motijheel.
Abdul Awal Majumder, a former secretary and former rector of the Bangladesh Public Administration Training Centre (BPATC), told Prothom Alo that the government could have reconstituted the recruitment committee if it had wanted to.
“The current recruitment committee will surely remain cautious following the question paper leak. They will not want any new controversy to arise,” he said.