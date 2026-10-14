Youth Development Department to hold exam despite question paper leak

The Department of Youth Development is set to hold the postponed examination for the post of Assistant Upazila Youth Development Officer next Friday, retaining the existing recruitment committee despite the question paper leak.

Several officials at the Ministry of Youth and Sports and at least one member of the committee believe it should be reconstituted to restore candidates’ confidence.

The department had scheduled the preliminary screening examination for the post at 98 centres across Dhaka on Saturday. Around 319,000 candidates applied for 242 positions.

The department postponed the examination shortly before it was due to begin after finding that the original question paper matched one that had circulated on social media.