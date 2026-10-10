New date announced for cancelled Department of Youth Development recruitment test

The recruitment test for assistant upazila youth development officers under the Department of Youth Development, which was cancelled over allegations of a question paper leak, will be held on Friday, 16 October.

The one-hour examination will take place from 3:00 pm to 4:00 pm that day. DM Atikur Rahman, director (administration) of the Department of Youth Development, confirmed the information.

Meanwhile, the Ministry of Youth and Sports has formed a five-member committee to investigate the allegations. The committee has been asked to submit its report within the next three working days.