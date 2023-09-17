Pallabi murder: Ex-MP Awal's involvement found

The Police Bureau of Investigation (PIB) has submitted a charge sheet in connection with killing Shahinuddin, 33, at daylight in Mirpur in the capital Dhaka two years ago.

According to the charge sheet, the murder was carried out at the instigation of Lakshmipur-1 constituency former member of parliament MA Awal.

PIB on Thursday submitted the charge sheet implicating 16 people including former MP Awal after conducting further investigation in the Shahinuddin murder case.

MA Awal is now on bail.

He is chairman of Islami Ganatantrik Party. He has formed a political alliance 'Pragatishil Islami Jote' to contest in the next national election. The alliance of 15 parties was launched on Wednesday in the capital. They want to stay with the government. Awal is the chairman of the alliance.