Retired Major General Mahiuddin arrested over attack on Salman Muqtadir’s studio
Police have arrested former army officer Golam Mahiuddin Chowdhury, 66, another accused in a case filed over the vandalism, assault and looting of content creator Salman Muqtadir’s studio at the New Gini Properties housing project in South Manikdi, near ECB Square in the capital.
A team of the Dhaka Metropolitan Police’s Detective Branch (Gulshan division) arrested him during an operation in Segunbagicha on Wednesday afternoon.
The DMP’s Media and Public Relations Wing confirmed his arrest in a press release issued today.
The DMP said Mahiuddin Chowdhury is a retired major general of the Bangladesh Army. With his arrest, seven people have now been arrested in connection with the incident.
Three accused placed on remand
Meanwhile, a court has granted three-day remand for three accused in the case filed over the alleged illegal entry, vandalism, assault and looting at the New Gini Properties housing project in South Manikdi under Cantonment police station.
Dhaka Metropolitan Magistrate Siddiq Azad passed the order today, Wednesday following an application by the case’s investigation officer and Sub-Inspector Subrata Debnath, officer-in-charge of Cantonment police station.
Public prosecutor Harun-or-Rashid confirmed the matter to Prothom Alo. He said the investigation officer had sought five days’ remand, but the court granted three days.
The accused sent to remand are Mamun, 32, Aslam, 24, and Munna, 29.
The investigation officer sought five days’ remand for them in court. Defence lawyers sought cancellation of the remand petition, while the prosecution argued in favour of remand. After hearing both sides, the court granted three days’ remand.
According to the case statement, around 50 people allegedly entered the New Gini Properties Limited project area in South Manikdi, ECB Square, under Cantonment police station, in a group and without authorisation on 26 September. They allegedly fired around 50 shots indiscriminately and attacked people with machetes, knives and sticks. Several people, including site engineer Md Parvez, were seriously injured.
The case statement also says the attackers looted a large quantity of valuables from the project site, including cash, laptops, computers, BRB cables, cameras and professional media equipment. Several vehicles were also vandalised.
The complaint states that the plaintiff company suffered losses of around Tk 14.28 million and that goods worth Tk 15.04 million were stolen. During the incident, Salman Muqtadir’s widely discussed ‘Brown Fish’ studio was allegedly trespassed, vandalised and looted.
After receiving information about the incident, police from Cantonment police station went to the site. The attackers allegedly fired at the police as well. Police then fired five shotgun rounds in self-defence and to bring the situation under control.
Two accused named in the first information report were arrested from the scene. Another person was subsequently arrested during an operation. Police recovered locally made weapons and spent bullet casings from those arrested.
Saiful Islam Bhuiyan, an official of the project, filed the case with Cantonment police station. The case names 13 people as accused and includes another 150 to 200 unidentified people.
Investigation officer and Cantonment police Sub-Inspector Subrata Debnath told Prothom Alo that Mizanur Rahman was the latest person to be arrested in the case. He said six people had been arrested in total. A court granted three-day remand for three of the accused today.