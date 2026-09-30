Retired Major General Mahiuddin arrested over attack on Salman Muqtadir’s studio

Police have arrested former army officer Golam Mahiuddin Chowdhury, 66, another accused in a case filed over the vandalism, assault and looting of content creator Salman Muqtadir’s studio at the New Gini Properties housing project in South Manikdi, near ECB Square in the capital.

A team of the Dhaka Metropolitan Police’s Detective Branch (Gulshan division) arrested him during an operation in Segunbagicha on Wednesday afternoon.

The DMP’s Media and Public Relations Wing confirmed his arrest in a press release issued today.

The DMP said Mahiuddin Chowdhury is a retired major general of the Bangladesh Army. With his arrest, seven people have now been arrested in connection with the incident.