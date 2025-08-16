One year of interim govt: 4 types of crime on rise, controlling ‘mob’ is the challenge

Lawsuits filed on charges of murder, robbery, abduction, and rape have increased over the past year in comparison to the previous year. Many of the cases related to older incidents of murder. Meanwhile, incidents of snatching, piracy, theft, burglary, and smuggling have declined compared to the previous year.

This picture emerges from an analysis of police headquarters’ data on eight types of crime. Lawsuits filed from August last year to July this year offer a rough indication of the overall crime situation.

However, as policing broke down during student and public uprisings, many incidents went unregistered at the beginning of the last year.

Crime analysts believe actual occurrences may therefore be higher than official statistics.

One of the major concerns following the July public uprisings has been mob violence. In several cases, mobs under the guise of protest have carried out lynching resulting in murder, looting, hostage-taking, extortion, and even manipulation of cases and arrests.

Police headquarters maintain crime-specific case records, but they do not separately track crimes committed by mobs. As a result, a complete record of mob-related crimes over the past year is unavailable.