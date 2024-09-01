6 including Tuku, Palak placed on remand again

A total of six people including former deputy speaker Shamsul Haque Tuku and former state minister for ICT Division Zunaid Ahmed Palak were remanded for different terms in separate murder cases lodged against them on Sunday.

The other accused are former deputy sports minister Arif Khan Joy, Awami Leagues (AL) organising secretary Ahmad Hossain, Dhaka University (DU) Chhatra League general secretary Tanvir Hasan Soikat and former chairman of Chittagong Port (retired) Rear Admiral Mohammad Sohail were produced before the court along with Tuku and Palak on Sunday morning.

Investigating officer (IO) of the case, sub-inspector (SI) Akkas Mia of Lalbagh police station made an application asking for seven-day remand of Tuku, Joy and Sohail in a case lodged over the death of Ideal College student Khalid Hasan Saifullah during the Anti-Discrimination Student Movement in Lalbagh area on 18 July.