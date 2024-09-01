6 including Tuku, Palak placed on remand again
A total of six people including former deputy speaker Shamsul Haque Tuku and former state minister for ICT Division Zunaid Ahmed Palak were remanded for different terms in separate murder cases lodged against them on Sunday.
The other accused are former deputy sports minister Arif Khan Joy, Awami Leagues (AL) organising secretary Ahmad Hossain, Dhaka University (DU) Chhatra League general secretary Tanvir Hasan Soikat and former chairman of Chittagong Port (retired) Rear Admiral Mohammad Sohail were produced before the court along with Tuku and Palak on Sunday morning.
Investigating officer (IO) of the case, sub-inspector (SI) Akkas Mia of Lalbagh police station made an application asking for seven-day remand of Tuku, Joy and Sohail in a case lodged over the death of Ideal College student Khalid Hasan Saifullah during the Anti-Discrimination Student Movement in Lalbagh area on 18 July.
Dhaka Metropolitan Magistrate Moinul Islam passed the order placing the trio on a three-day remand each.
Ahmad and Soikat were placed on a three-day remand each, by the same court, as Adabor thana inspector Mintu Chandra Banik applied for a seven-day remand against them in a case lodged over the death of an RMG worked during the mass uprising in the city's Adabor area on 5 August.
Palak, however, was placed on three-day remand each in two separate murder cases lodged with Badda and Sutrapur polce stations of the capital by the same court.
Earlier on 25 August, all of the six were placed on a seven-day remand each in the Khalid Hasan Saifullah murder case.