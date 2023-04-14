128 children killed in first three months of 2023: ASK

At least 128 children have been killed across the country between January and March this year, a new report said on Thursday.
Besides, 225 more children were the victims of various types of repression during the period from 1 January, 2023, reports news agency UNB.
The Ain O Salish Kendra (ASK), a prominent legal aid and human rights group in Bangladesh, published the quarterly report in its monthly bulletin on Thursday.
Among the children who were killed in the last three months, 59 children were between 13 and 18 years, 29 children were between 7 and 12 years, and 27 children were 0-6 years’ old, the report said.
Among the 225 repressed children, at least 24 children became victims of various sexual harassment and 75 were raped.
Among the victims, 13 girls were raped in January, 17 in February and 28 in March, the ASK report added.