Three get life imprisonment for raping

A court in Bagerhat sentenced three youths to life imprisonment for raping a girl in Fakirhat upazila of Bagerhat district in 2020, reports UNB.

The convicts are Md Mamun, son of Sher Ali of Jaria Mait Kamra village of Fakirhat Upazila, Md Feroz Nikari, son of Miraz Nikari of Chhota Khajura village and Ibrahim Biswas, son of Mujibur Biswas from Bhatt Baliaghat area.

Judge of Bagerhat Women and Child Repression Prevention Tribunal-1, SM Saiful Islam on Sunday delivered the judgment.