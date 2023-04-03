Three get life imprisonment for raping

A court in Bagerhat sentenced three youths to life imprisonment for raping a girl in Fakirhat upazila of Bagerhat district in 2020, reports UNB.
The convicts are Md Mamun, son of Sher Ali of Jaria Mait Kamra village of Fakirhat Upazila, Md Feroz Nikari, son of Miraz Nikari of Chhota Khajura village and Ibrahim Biswas, son of Mujibur Biswas from Bhatt Baliaghat area.
Judge of Bagerhat Women and Child Repression Prevention Tribunal-1, SM Saiful Islam on Sunday delivered the judgment.
At the same time, the court fined the convicts Tk 1,000,000, or in default, to undergo one more year in prison.
According to prosecution, an NGO worker was forcibly raped and photographed in a rented house in 2020 by a few young men at Mait Kamra village of Fakirhat Upazila. The next day, the woman filed a case with Fakirhat Police Station mentioning the three names.
Inspector SM Ashraful Alam, Chief Coordinator of Bagerhat District Police Media Cell said that the court sentenced the accused to life imprisonment as the crime of rape and pornography was proved.