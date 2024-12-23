7 gangs in question paper leak, ex-PSC member, police officer involved too

The Criminal Investigation Department (CID) of police has identified seven gangs who were involved with leaking of question papers of different government recruitment tests. The gangs were involved with leaking question papers in nine recruitment tests including BCS and non-cadre posts.

The gangs not only just leaked the question papers, they would rent houses where the examinees were tutored on the answers of leaked questions.

The CID has already arrested 22 members of the gangs. Seven of them confessed to their crimes in court. They disclosed 35 names involved with the gang. Among them are a former member of Bangladesh Public Service Commission (BPSC) and a police officer.

The people who confessed in court are former PSC driver Syed Abed Ali (head of the Abed Ali group), office assistant Sajedul Islam (head of the Sajedul group) and dispatch rider Md Khalilur Rahman (head of the Khalilur Rahman group), Zahidul Islam (head of the Zahidul group) and water filter businessman Sakhawat Hossain (head of the Sakhawat group). In addition, Liton Sarkar, a member of the Zahidul group, and Saim Hossain of the Sakhawat group have given confessional statements.

They confessed to leaking question papers of nine recruitment examinations between 2000 and 2024. A former member of PSC and a deputy director were behind the crime.

The recruitment exams that saw question paper leak are BCS, deputy assistant engineer of Bangladesh Railway, thana assistant education officer, Palli Sanchay Bank, auditor, National Board of Revenue’s (NBR) assistant revenue officer, deputy assistant engineer of housing and public works, junior instructor of polytechnic institute, instructor and junior instructor of Technical Education Board and senior staff nurse of health department.

CID on 8 July arrested 17 people including Abed Ali, two deputy directors and an assistant director. Five more were arrested later. Abed Ali hogged the headlines for amassing huge wealth through the question paper leak.