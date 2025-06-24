BLAST calls for fair investigation into harassment of ex-CEC Nurul Huda

The Bangladesh Legal Aid and Services Trust (BLAST) has expressed deep concern over the harassment of former Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) KM Nurul Huda. The legal aid organisation has strongly demanded a thorough investigation into the incident and legal action against those involved.

In a press release sent out on Monday, BLAST stated that members from Uttara West police station detained Nurul Huda from his residence in Sector no. 5 of Uttara in Dhaka around 7:30 pm on Sunday, 22 June. He was later shown arrested and taken into custody by the Detective Branch (DB) of police.