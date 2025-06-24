BLAST calls for fair investigation into harassment of ex-CEC Nurul Huda
The Bangladesh Legal Aid and Services Trust (BLAST) has expressed deep concern over the harassment of former Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) KM Nurul Huda. The legal aid organisation has strongly demanded a thorough investigation into the incident and legal action against those involved.
In a press release sent out on Monday, BLAST stated that members from Uttara West police station detained Nurul Huda from his residence in Sector no. 5 of Uttara in Dhaka around 7:30 pm on Sunday, 22 June. He was later shown arrested and taken into custody by the Detective Branch (DB) of police.
BLAST stated in the press release that video footage circulating on social media and images published in the media show a group of men physically assaulting KM Nurul Huda and humiliating him by placing a garland of shoes around his neck right in front of the law enforcement force members.
Such incidents are a violation of human rights as well as the constitution, and they go against fundamental rights. According to article no. 31 and 35(5) of the constitution of Bangladesh, every citizen is entitled to protection under the law, and no action may be taken that harms the life, liberty, body, reputation, or property of any person living in Bangladesh except for the legal procedure nor any person shall be subjected to cruel, inhuman, or degrading punishment or treatment.
Several rulings by the Appellate Division of the Supreme Court of Bangladesh have clearly stated that no individual has the right to take the law into their own hands or impose any form of extrajudicial punishment on another person. Besides, intentionally causing harm to another person is considered a punishable offence under Sections 323 and 325 of the Penal Code. Actions of this sort committed in public are not only violations of constitutional rights but also an utmost disregard for the rule of law and the judicial process.
Human rights organisations Ain o Salish Kendra (ASK) and Human Rights Support Society (HRSS) sent out separate statements to the media Monday expressing deep concern over the act of mob justice or public taking the law into their own hands. They have strongly condemned and protested the humiliating and violent treatment of former Chief Election Commissioner KM Nurul Huda