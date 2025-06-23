Ex-CEC Nurul Huda on 4-day remand
A court on Monday placed former Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) KM Nurul Huda on a four-day remand in a case lodged for allegedly manipulating the national election.
Dhaka Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Mustafizur Rahman passed the order as police produced the former CEC before the court and pleaded to place him on a 10-day remand in the case filed with the capital’s Sher-e-Bangla Nagar Police Station.
Earlier, the police produced the former CEC in the courtroom at around 4.10 pm while he was brought to the court around 3.05 pm and was kept at the lockup on the ground floor.
BNP national executive committee member Md Salah Uddin Khan filed the case on Sunday morning against 24 individuals, including ousted Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and three former CECs, for manipulating the national elections in 2014, 2018 and 2024.
Former Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan Kamal, four former Inspectors General of Police (IGP), several former Election Commissioners and former Chiefs of Special Branch (SB), National Security Intelligence (NSI) and Directorate General of Forces Intelligence (DGFI) had been accused in the case.
Earlier on June 22, police took KM Nurul Huda into their custody from his residence at sector no: 5 of Uttara as a mob apprehended the former CEC at around 7pm.
Later, he was shown arrested in the case.