Ex-CEC Nurul Huda on 4-day remand

A court on Monday placed former Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) KM Nurul Huda on a four-day remand in a case lodged for allegedly manipulating the national election.

Dhaka Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Mustafizur Rahman passed the order as police produced the former CEC before the court and pleaded to place him on a 10-day remand in the case filed with the capital’s Sher-e-Bangla Nagar Police Station.