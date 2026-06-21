Chhatra League activist dies in DB custody, family alleges torture

The family of a Chhatra League activist has alleged that he died after being beaten by members of the police detective branch (DB) in Madhukhali upazila of Faridpur.

He passed away while receiving treatment at Faridpur Medical College Hospital around 8am today, Sunday.

The youth, named Mirza Ishtiaq Ahmed, also known as Pranto (27), was detained by the DB around 5pm yesterday, Saturday. The family claims he was beaten in front of his mother at that time.

However, the DB police claim that the young man was not tortured. They assert that he was treated well and was even given breakfast on Sunday morning.