Chhatra League activist dies in DB custody, family alleges torture
The family of a Chhatra League activist has alleged that he died after being beaten by members of the police detective branch (DB) in Madhukhali upazila of Faridpur.
He passed away while receiving treatment at Faridpur Medical College Hospital around 8am today, Sunday.
The youth, named Mirza Ishtiaq Ahmed, also known as Pranto (27), was detained by the DB around 5pm yesterday, Saturday. The family claims he was beaten in front of his mother at that time.
However, the DB police claim that the young man was not tortured. They assert that he was treated well and was even given breakfast on Sunday morning.
The deceased Mirza Ishtiaq Ahmed was a resident of West Gondardia in Madhukhali municipality and the son of the late Ehsan Haider.
Ishtiaq was the elder of two brothers and was a student at Faridpur Law College.
The Faridpur district unit of the banned organisation issued a condolence message, describing Ishtiaq as a “dedicated activist” of the Chhatra League.
According to Ishtiaq's uncle, Md Sakhawat Hossain, his nephew was in front of the house at 5 pm yesterday. At that time, 12-13 DB police personnel arrived in a microbus, detained Ishtiaq, and assaulted him.
When his mother tried to intervene, she was mistreated, the family alleges.
The DB police then entered the house and ransacked every room before taking their nephew to an undisclosed location in a vehicle.
The family claims that despite their efforts to locate Ishtiaq throughout the night by contacting Madhukhali police station, DB police, and others, no information on his whereabouts was found. They later learned that Ishtiaq had died at Faridpur Medical College Hospital around 8am today, Sunday.
Ishtiaq's mother, Khadija Akhter, stated, "During Ishtiaq's arrest, no drugs were found on his body upon search. Even the DB police couldn't recover any drugs during a search of every room in the house. Yet, I've heard that the police claimed to have recovered three packets of cannabis. "
In tears at Faridpur Medical College Hospital, Khadija Begum questioned, "For what crime was my healthy, innocent son taken, tortured, and killed in DB custody? I seek justice for this murder. "
The family alleges that the operation was led by SI Md Ahaduzzaman and SI Md Motahar Ali, with participation by ASI Md Hajikul Islam, constables Moniruzzaman, Farhad Hossain Mia, Rakib Molla Sufian, Rakibul Islam, and Champa Halder. The driver was Md Sabuj Molla.
In response to the allegations, Faridpur DB's officer-in-charge (OC), Md Alamgir Hossain, told Prothom Alo, "Ishtiaq was detained with drugs from in front of his house yesterday evening. He was brought to the DB office around 3am. He performed the Fajr prayer and had breakfast. He felt unwell in the morning and was admitted to Faridpur Medical College Hospital. He died there around 8am while receiving treatment. "
Denying any assault on Ishtiaq after his arrest, the DB OC stated, "DB police treated him with utmost care and courtesy. He was served breakfast. "
Madhukhali police station OC, Sukhdev Roy, stated that a case was filed under the Narcotics Control Act against Ishtiaq by the DB police. He could not confirm if there were any previous cases against Ishtiaq.
Faridpur Superintendent of Police, Md Nazrul Islam, informed journalists, "The district detective branch took Sheikh Ishtiaq from his home with drugs. He was kept in our custody. Later, while in our custody, he became ill. He was initially taken to Faridpur General Hospital and then to Faridpur Medical College Hospital, where he died while receiving treatment. Our preliminary findings suggest that he died due to a brain hemorrhage. We have initially ensured that there were no injuries on his body. There was no assault or any such incident while in police custody."
He mentioned that the police would conduct an internal investigation into the incident.