Holey Artisan attack: HC commutes death sentences of 7 militants

The High Court commuted the death sentences of seven militants to imprisonment till death in the Holey Artisan attack case.
The bench of Justice Shahidul Karim and Justice Md Mostafizur Rahman delivered the verdict today.
On 27 November 2019, a special tribunal in Dhaka sentenced seven members of the banned Jamaat-ul-Mujahideen Bangladesh to death for their involvement in the attack on the restaurant in the capital.
The convicts are - Rakibul Hasan alias Regan, Jahangir Hossain alias Rajib Gandhi, Aslam Hossain alias Rash, Hadisur Rahman, Md Abdus Sabur Khan alias Sohel Mahfuz, Mamunur Rashid Ripon and Shariful Islam Khaled.
All these convicts are incarcerated now.
The grisly militant attack in Holey Artisan Bakery left 20 people including foreigner nationals dead. The militants created a hostage situation in the café, hacked and shot the victims to death. Of the victims, nine were Italy nationals, seven Japanese, one Indian and three Bangladeshis.
Two police officials were killed while conducting rescue drive that night.