Holey Artisan attack: HC commutes death sentences of 7 militants

The High Court commuted the death sentences of seven militants to imprisonment till death in the Holey Artisan attack case.

The bench of Justice Shahidul Karim and Justice Md Mostafizur Rahman delivered the verdict today.

On 27 November 2019, a special tribunal in Dhaka sentenced seven members of the banned Jamaat-ul-Mujahideen Bangladesh to death for their involvement in the attack on the restaurant in the capital.