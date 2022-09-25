GK Shamim, seven bodyguards sentenced to life in prison

Three years ago, GK Shamim and his seven bodyguards were arrested from their office in the capital’s Gulshan area on 20 September 2019.
He was accused in four cases on the allegations of keeping illegal arms and narcotics, money laundering and acquiring assets beyond known soucers. Trial of three cases against him is underway at the moment.
Before his arrest, GK Shamim used to introduce himself as the cooperative affairs secretary of Jubo League. He also introduced him as the vice-president of Narayanganj Awami League sometimes. He was always escorted by seven armed bodyguards. His organisation got the contract for almost all the mega projects under the public works department.
The court framed charges against Shamim and his seven bodyguards in the arms case on 5 February 2020.
The Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) submitted the charge sheet to the court against the accused on 27 October 2019. The court took the charge sheet into its cognizance on 2 January 2020.
The charge sheet of the case filed under the Arms Control Act states that Shamim is an identified extorter, tender manipulator and is involved in illegal drugs and casino business.
His associates in illegal works are highly paid up. They carried and showed off the arms breaching the conditions of arms licence.
They used these arms to intimidate people for tender manipulation, drug trade and extortion.