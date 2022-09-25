GK Shamim, seven bodyguards sentenced to life in prison

A Dhaka court has sentenced influential contractor GK Shamim and his seven bodyguards to lifetime imprisonment under the Arms Control Act.

Third metropolitan sessions judge court judge Justice Sheikh Chhamidul Islam passed the verdict on Sunday.

Assistant prosecutor at the court, Salahuddin Hawladar confirmed the verdict to Prothom Alo.

GK Shamim's seven bodyguards are – Delowar Hossain, Murad Hossain, Shamsad Hossain, Aminul Islam, Shahidul Islam and Zahidul Islam.

The accused in the case were brought to the court before the verdict.