Former law minister Anisul Huq shown arrested in money laundering case now

Former law minister Anisul Huq and his personal assistant (PS) Md Rashedul Kawser Bhuiyan have been shown arrested in a money laundering case, lodged over allegations of collecting nearly Tk 2.5 billion through extortion and money laundering.

Dhaka metropolitan magistrate Mohammad Ehsanul Islam granted the plea seeking their arrest from the Criminal Investigation Department (CID).

CID inspector Md Ashraful Islam, the investigating officer of the case, placed the plea before the court on 20 February in the presence of the accused. Following that, the court fixed 2 March for further proceedings.

According to the case statement, the CID’s financial crime unit in their primary investigation has found that the accused, in collusion, formed an organised criminal network that systematically amassed large sums of money through extortion over an extended period.