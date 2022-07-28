Six war criminals sentenced to death in Khulna

International Crimes Tribunal (ICT) on Thursday awarded death sentence to six criminals on charges of committing crimes against humanity in Khulna during the 1971 liberation war.

A three-member judicial panel headed by tribunal chairman justice Md Shahinur Islam handed down the verdict.

The death row convicts are Amjad Hossain Hawladar, Sahar Ali Sardar, Atiar Rahman, Motachim Billah, Kamal Uddin Goldar and Nazrul Islam, all hailing from Batiaghata upazila of Khulna district.

The verdict was pronounced in presence of five war criminals at dock as another Nazrul Islam is at large.