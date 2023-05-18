Five sentenced to death over college student Monira murder

A court has sentenced five people to death over killing a college student, Monira Parvin, at Khilkhet in Dhaka in 2013.
However, the court acquitted Monira's husband Nasir Uddin of the case.
The judge of Women and Children Repression Prevention Tribunal-8, Mafroza Parvin, passed the order on Thursday.
The special public prosecutor of the court, Rezaul Karim, confirmed the matter to Prothom Alo.
Five death row convicts are: Nasir's elder brother Masud, elder sister Hasina Khatun, her husband Milon and brother in law Delowar Hossain and Nasir's uncle Din Islam. They were sent to jail after the verdict was announced.
Munira, a student of Nikunja model college student in Khilkhet, was beaten ruthlessly on 21 June in 2013 at Lahonia area in Khilkhet. The following day, she succumbed to her injuries at Dhaka Medical College Hospital (DMCH).
Later her father Md Mustafa, a rickshaw puller by profession, filed a murder case, accusing 10 persons.
According to the case statement, Nasir Uddin, from an influential family of the area, secretly married Munira on 18 June in 2013 and went on hiding.
When the matter came to the fore, Nasir's family demanded Tk 1 million from Munira's family. But her family couldn't afford the demand.
Later, Nasir accompanied by Munira went to his home on 21 June when his relatives tortured her mercilessly causing her death.