Five sentenced to death over college student Monira murder

A court has sentenced five people to death over killing a college student, Monira Parvin, at Khilkhet in Dhaka in 2013.

However, the court acquitted Monira's husband Nasir Uddin of the case.

The judge of Women and Children Repression Prevention Tribunal-8, Mafroza Parvin, passed the order on Thursday.

The special public prosecutor of the court, Rezaul Karim, confirmed the matter to Prothom Alo.

Five death row convicts are: Nasir's elder brother Masud, elder sister Hasina Khatun, her husband Milon and brother in law Delowar Hossain and Nasir's uncle Din Islam. They were sent to jail after the verdict was announced.