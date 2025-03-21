Man shot dead in Dhaka's Gulshan
Miscreants shot and killed a 35-year-old man in Dhaka’s Gulshan area on Thursday night.
The victim was identified as Sumon, an internet business owner, said Sub-inspector Maruf Ahmed of Gulshan Police Station.
Sumon was shot in front of Gulshan Police Plaza around 9:00 pm while standing on the road on the north side of the plaza, the SI said.
The victim got into a scuffle with several individuals before the assailants opened fire on him. The miscreants then fled the scene. Police rushed Sumon to Dhaka Medical College Hospital in a critical condition, where doctors declared him dead around 11:00 pm.
Sumon’s family said that he had long-standing business disputes with Rubel, a man who operates a cable service in the Mohakhali TV Gate area. Sumon’s brother-in-law Md Badsha Mia Rubel said the shooting might have resulted from these tensions, as Rubel had allegedly threatened to kill Suman in the past.
Police were working to identify the attackers.
Sumon had multiple criminal cases, including extortion, filed against him in various police stations, including Gulshan and Banani, said Additional Commissioner of Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) Nazrul Islam.
He might have been killed due to internal conflict, said the additional commissioner. The body was sent to the hospital morgue for an autopsy, added the SI.