OC among five sued for torturing log trader in Natore

A case was filed against five people, including an officer-in-charge (OC) of police and two other cops, on charges of torturing a log trader in Bagatipara upazila of Natore district on Tuesday, reports UNB.
Victim Nizam Uddin filed the case with Natore Amali Court on Tuesday afternoon bringing the allegations of physical torture. Taking the allegations into cognisance, the court directed the Police Bureau of Investigation (PBI) to investigate the matter and submit a report.
The accused are Bagatipara police station’s OC Sirajul Islam, sub-inspector (SI) Rabiul Islam and SI Shakil Ahmed, Anjana Begum, wife of an assistant SI Abdul Karim, and Anjana’s house caretaker Abul Bashar.
According to the case statement, victim Nizam, a resident of the upazila’s Jogipara, used to transport logs on a hired power trolley owned by the accused Anjana.
Nizam claimed he was tortured in the police station three times by Anjana. Using husband’s power as a police officer, she forced Nizam’s to sign on a non-judicial stamp.
Turning down the allegations of torture, OC Sirajul claimed that he only suggested for a mutual solution of the problem. He told them to mutually resolve the matter.