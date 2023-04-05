OC among five sued for torturing log trader in Natore

A case was filed against five people, including an officer-in-charge (OC) of police and two other cops, on charges of torturing a log trader in Bagatipara upazila of Natore district on Tuesday, reports UNB.

Victim Nizam Uddin filed the case with Natore Amali Court on Tuesday afternoon bringing the allegations of physical torture. Taking the allegations into cognisance, the court directed the Police Bureau of Investigation (PBI) to investigate the matter and submit a report.