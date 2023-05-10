UP member, constable arrested for kidnapping in guise of DB

The police have arrested three, including an union parishad member, a police constable and one other a for staging a kidnapping in guise of detective branch (DB) officials of police in Gangachhara upazila of Rangpur, reports UNB.
The arrestees were identified as Rafiqul Islam Alam, member of Ward-4 of Biditar union, police constable Masud Rana and Suruj Mia.
Gangachara model police station’s officer-in-charge (OC) confirmed their arrest saying that Rafiqul Islam was arrested from Sayyrabari Bazar of Alambiditar union of the upazila on Monday afternoon.
Earlier, on 17 April, police constable Masud Rana (24) was arrested from Panchagarh in connection with the case. Masud Rana used to work at the Panchagarh Police Line from Rangpur Range Reserve Force.
And another youth named Suruj Mia was arrested from Pabna sadar upazila area on Saturday night, the OC said.
Rafiqul was sent to prison by a court on Tuesday morning after police presented him before the court following an interrogation. Drives are underway to arrest the others involved in the case, he said.
Earlier on 9 April, seven unidentified youths, identifying themselves as DB police, entered the house of Nur Islam Apache of Chaurapara village of Alambiditor union of Gangachara upazila and beat up his son Sona Mia and took him out of the house.
Later, through Suruj Mia, an acquaintance of Sona Mia, the kidnappers demanded a ransom of Tk 500,000. On receiving the information, the family members rescued Sona Mia from a chatal in Nohali union and admitted him to the hospital.
On 10 April, Sona Mia's father Nur Islam filed a complaint with Gangachara Police Station against the unidentified kidnappers.