UP member, constable arrested for kidnapping in guise of DB

The police have arrested three, including an union parishad member, a police constable and one other a for staging a kidnapping in guise of detective branch (DB) officials of police in Gangachhara upazila of Rangpur, reports UNB.

The arrestees were identified as Rafiqul Islam Alam, member of Ward-4 of Biditar union, police constable Masud Rana and Suruj Mia.

Gangachara model police station’s officer-in-charge (OC) confirmed their arrest saying that Rafiqul Islam was arrested from Sayyrabari Bazar of Alambiditar union of the upazila on Monday afternoon.