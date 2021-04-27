Young woman found dead in Gulshan

Police recovered hanging body of a young girl from a flat in city's Gulshan area on Monday night, reports UNB.
The deceased was identified as Musharrat Jahan, 21, daughter of late Shafiqur Rahman, a freedom fighter of Monoharpur in Cumilla district.
Musharrat was the lone resident of the luxury flat on road 120 that she was found in. Her family resides in Cumilla town. Police informed that the managing director of a leading business house used to often visit Musharrat at the flat, where she moved in a month ago.
The victim had called her sister in Cumilla on Sunday, and confided to being "in trouble". On that basis, Nusrat Jahan came to Dhaka on Monday and reached her sister's flat in the evening.
As Musharrat didn't respond, she let herself into the flat and found her sister's hanging body. She then informed the landlord, who called in the police.
Police arrived to find the body at 7:30pm, according to Gulshan police deputy commissioner Sudip Kumar Chakrabarty.
A case was filed over instigating the victim to commit suicide by the victim's sister, Nusrat Jahan, under section 306 of Bangladesh Penal Code with Gulshan police station around 1:30am on Tuesday.