Young woman found dead in Gulshan

The victim had called her sister in Cumilla on Sunday, and confided to being "in trouble". On that basis, Nusrat Jahan came to Dhaka on Monday and reached her sister's flat in the evening.

As Musharrat didn't respond, she let herself into the flat and found her sister's hanging body. She then informed the landlord, who called in the police.

Police arrived to find the body at 7:30pm, according to Gulshan police deputy commissioner Sudip Kumar Chakrabarty.

A case was filed over instigating the victim to commit suicide by the victim's sister, Nusrat Jahan, under section 306 of Bangladesh Penal Code with Gulshan police station around 1:30am on Tuesday.