Youth ‘kidnapped, harassed, tortured’ by BCL members in Satkhira

He said at around 1.00am, Nahid, who was an acquaintance of the victim, asked him to come in front of Tala Government College over phone and as he went there the alleged BCL members took him inside a room in the college.

“They had beaten him, shaved his head, and recorded a video of him after removing his clothes. At one point they called my wife and asked for Tk 200,000 as ransom, claiming they kidnapped my son. She also heard our sons scream over the phone while she was talking to kidnappers,” the victim’s father said.

Later, around evening the victim was rescued from the college and was taken to Tala Hospital.

“As I went to lodge a complaint at Tala police station, one of the accused’s fathers called me and threatened me not to do it,” the victim’s father alleged.