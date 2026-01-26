Death penalty for 3 including former DMP commissioner Habibur

Three accused persons, including former commissioner of the Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) Habibur Rahman, have been sentenced to death for crimes against humanity committed in the Chankharpul area of the capital during the July mass uprising.

The verdict was delivered today, Monday, by International Crimes Tribunal–1, a three member tribunal headed by justice Md Golam Mortuza Mozumder.

The other two members of the tribunal are justice Md Shafiul Alam Mahmud and judge Md Mohitul Haque Enam Chowdhury. Justice Md Golam Mortuza Mozumder read out the verdict.