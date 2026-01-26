Chankharpul case
Death penalty for 3 including former DMP commissioner Habibur
Three accused persons, including former commissioner of the Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) Habibur Rahman, have been sentenced to death for crimes against humanity committed in the Chankharpul area of the capital during the July mass uprising.
The verdict was delivered today, Monday, by International Crimes Tribunal–1, a three member tribunal headed by justice Md Golam Mortuza Mozumder.
The other two members of the tribunal are justice Md Shafiul Alam Mahmud and judge Md Mohitul Haque Enam Chowdhury. Justice Md Golam Mortuza Mozumder read out the verdict.
In the verdict, the tribunal sentenced former DMP commissioner Habibur Rahman, former joint commissioner Sudip Kumar Chakraborty, and former additional deputy commissioner of the Ramna zone Shah Alam Md Akhtarul Islam to death.
The tribunal also ordered the confiscation of the assets of these three convicted persons.
In addition, former assistant commissioner of the Ramna zone Mohammad Imrul was sentenced to six years imprisonment. Former Inspector of Shahbagh police station Md Arshad Hossain was sentenced to four years in prison.
Former constable Md Sujon Hossain, along with Imaz Hossain and Md Nasirul Islam, were each sentenced to three years in prison.
Among the accused in the case, four persons are absconding. They are Habibur, Sudip, Akhtarul and Imrul. The accused who have been arrested and are currently in custody are Arshad, Sujon, Imaz and Nasirul.
This is the second verdict delivered in cases relating to crimes against humanity committed during the July mass uprising.
Earlier, on 17 November last year, the tribunal delivered the first verdict in such a case. In that verdict, the ousted prime minister Sheikh Hasina and the former minister for home affairs, Asaduzzaman Khan, were sentenced to death.
Another accused in that case, former Inspector General of Police (IGP) Chowdhury Abdullah Al-Mamun, was sentenced to five years imprisonment.
Mamun admitted his guilt and became an approver (state witness) in the case. The verdict in the first case was also delivered by Tribunal–1.
In the Chankharpul case, the investigation report was submitted on 21 April 2025. This was the first investigation report to be submitted to the reconstituted tribunal.
On 25 May of the same year, the prosecution submitted the formal charges, which were taken into cognisance by the tribunal on the same day. On 14 July last year, formal charges were framed against the eight accused.
On 11 August of the same year, the chief prosecutor of the tribunal, Mohammad Tajul Islam, presented the opening statement in the case.
On the same day, Sahriar Khan, the father of martyred student Shahriar Khan Anas, gave testimony as the first witness in the case.
With the presentation of the opening statement and the recording of witness testimony, the formal trial of the case started on that day.
Former local government adviser Asif Mahmud Shojib Bhuyain also testified in the case. The prosecution presented a total of 26 witnesses and the defence also produced witnesses in support of their case.
The recording of witness testimony in the case was concluded on 10 December last year. The hearing of arguments concluded on 24 December.
The verdict in the case was scheduled to be delivered on 20 January; however, it was not announced on that day. A new date, 26 January (today), was fixed for the delivery of the verdict. Accordingly, the verdict was delivered today, Monday.